CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — A 37-year-old Michigan woman has been arrested after three girls — ages 6, 3 and 2 — were left in a locked minivan on what would become the hottest day so far this year.

The woman was shopping in Clinton Township when police were called about 9 a.m. Sunday. The van’s front windows were opened slightly.

The National Weather Service says the temperature was about 77 degrees at the time. It reached 96 degrees Sunday in the Detroit area.

The official start of summer comes later this month, but already children have died after being left unattended in hot cars, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council, drawing attention to an issue that kills an average of 37 children a year.

Clinton Township police Capt. Richard Maierle tells The Detroit News the 6-year-old girl was “sweating profusely” when officers coaxed her into unlocking a door.

Security video showed the woman was in the store about 25 minutes. She is mother to two of the children and aunt to the third.

She was released Sunday after posting bond.

