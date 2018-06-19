Filed Under:Election 2018, Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar are praising Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley in a TV ad launched by his gubernatorial campaign.

Calley last week signed legislation inspired by the Nassar scandal. He also has joined calls for John Engler to no longer serve as interim president of Michigan State University due to emails Engler sent criticizing victims’ lawyers and saying the first woman to go public with her accusations against Nassar — Rachael Denhollander — probably received a “kickback” from her attorney.

The 30-second ad was announced Monday and will air on broadcast and cable stations, including in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The ad shows Denhollander and Kaylee Lorincz commending Calley’s leadership.

The office of Calley’s rival in the GOP primary, Attorney General Bill Schuette, prosecuted Nassar.

