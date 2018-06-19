DETROIT — Ford has bought the decaying train station in Corktown and now the community is coming together to celebrate the triumphant turnaround for the city. On Tuesday the public will get its first look at what’s next for the 105-year-old building steeped in the city’s history.

Detroit’s most recognizable ruin, the Michigan Central Station has been abandoned since 1988. The city first learned in March that Ford might buy the long-vacant and iconic building, owned by the Moroun family, who bought it out of tax foreclosure in 1995.

The public will be admitted to Ford’s party on a first-come, first-served basis — doors open at 10 a.m. — and people are encouraged to register online in advance. Ford has been tight-lipped on the event details, but the Detroit Free Press reported that hometown rapper Big Sean would be performing at Tuesday’s event.

