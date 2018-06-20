By Lori Melton



Whether you’re grabbing some ingredients for your favorite dish or you just want to browse and soak in the rich, community vibe, Detroit farmers’ markets are stocked full of what you’re looking for. Many farmers markets are steeped in rich history and offer an abundance of locally-grown fresh produce, baked goods, craftsmen, and artisan items. Five of the best farmers markets in and around the Motor City are listed below.

Eastern Market

2934 Russell St.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 833-9300

www.easternmarket.org

Detroit’s Eastern Market has been serving up offerings from Michigan’s farmers’ for over 125 years and is arguably the most popular market and best in the city. People from all over the world visit this market which is conveniently located near Downtown Detroit. The Saturday market offers produce from over 225 vendors and has been known to draw 40,000 visitors in one day. The Sunday Market features works of local artists, jewelers, musicians and chefs for a truly cultural experience. The Tuesday Market offers produce baked goods, cooking and Zumba classes and more.

Royal Oak Farmers’ Market

316 East 11 Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 246-3276

Located about 14 miles north of Detroit, the Royal Oak Farmers’ Market offers a large supply of fresh vegetables and fruit. This market is also stocked with beautiful seasonal plants, potted plants, flowers, herbs, honey, eggs, baked goods, homemade jams, preserves, jellies and more. The Farmers’ Market is open all year round, every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from May to December. The Antiques and Collectibles Market is open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northwest Detroit Farmers’ Market

18445 Scarsdale St.

Detroit, MI 48223

(313) 387-4732

This small market is located on Detroit’s northwest side, with about 20 booths offering organic vegetables, meats, coffee, cheese and baked goods. It’s open every Thursday from June through mid-October and is perfect for anyone looking for a smaller market with smaller crowds and quality produce. Loyal customers love it for its true “community” market feel.

Ann Arbor Farmers’ Market

Kerrytown District

315 Detroit St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

(734) 794-6255

The Ann Arbor Farmers’ Market is home to over 100 local businesses. It’s open year-round on Saturdays and has been serving the community for almost 100 seasons. Offerings include native plants, artisanal yogurt, cheese, baked goods, fresh-picked vegetables, coffee beans, fresh cut flowers, Michigan fruits and nuts and some craft items – through the majority of the market is fresh produce. Food trucks are on site on the first Wednesday of every month from May – October from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The Artisan Market is open on Sundays, where you can find jewelry, art, and furniture.

Corktown Farmers’ Market

1236 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 444-9342

This small market housed in Corktown is open every Thursday evening and offers a fantastic selection of fresh veggies and fruits and tasty snacks/lunch items like salads, sandwiches, famous ice cream cookiewiches and more. You’ll also find jams, baked goods, pizza and a plethora of other culinary delights from local vendors.

