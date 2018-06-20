VIENNA TOWNSHIP (AP) – Authorities in Genesee County are investigating after a black man woke up to find swastikas and slashed tires on his pickup truck.

Someone also spray-painted “wite pride” and the ‘N word’ on the side of Hubert Roberts’ Chevy Silverado in Vienna Township. White was misspelled.

The 62-year-old Roberts tells the Flint Journal that he discovered the damage Tuesday. He says he feels “very hurt.” His truck has a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Roberts is a community activist. In 2016 a Michigan State University professor released a documentary about Roberts detailing his rise from ex-con to mento and educator in the film, “Hubert: His Story.”

Sheriff Robert Pickell says he’s assigned a detective to investigate the vandalism. Prosecutor David Leyton says he was “furious” when he learned about it.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps police.

