LANSING –The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a second case of measles in Michigan for 2018.

This case is unrelated to Michigan’s first case which occurred in March, according to health officials. Both cases were the result of exposure outside of the country, emphasizing the higher risk of measles during international travel and the importance of being protected against the disease by vaccination, the MDHHS said Thursday.

The ill individual arrived on June 12 at approximately 3:45 p.m. at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) at the international arrivals area of the McNamara Terminal and was considered contagious at that time. Health officials are in the process of contacting potentially exposed passengers from the flight.

In addition to the possibility of exposing people at the airport, the ill individual also presented at the following places:

