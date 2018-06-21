DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Regional Chamber’s political action committee is endorsing Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in their gubernatorial primary races.

The PAC said Thursday Calley is in the best position to “carry on the legacy and continuity” of term-limited Gov. Rick Snyder. The chamber says Whitmer, a former legislative leader, has a “proven track record” of convening leaders to solve tough problems.

Calley also recently nabbed support from the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce PAC, while rival Bill Schuette has backing from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and groups representing real estate agents and restaurants.

The Detroit Chamber PAC is endorsing Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow for re-election, calling her a “tremendous champion for Michigan.” Businessmen John James and Sandy Pensler are running in the GOP primary.

