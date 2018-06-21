ANN ARBOR – Frank Lloyd Wright homes are highly coveted domiciles – and this one, built in 1979, has hit the market for first time and it can be yours for the price of $998,500.

The home, dubbed the Whiteford-Haddock House for its original owners, University of Michigan astrophysicist Fred Haddock and his wife at the time Priscilla Whiteford, was originally designed in 1939 for a school teacher in Wisconsin. Haddock commissioned the home’s design 40 years later and it was built under the supervision of Charles Montooth of Taliesin Association Architects.

Deborah Fredericks, who later married Haddock, still lives in the house. Haddock died in 2009. Fredericks told Realtor.com that she has decided to downsize. “It’s going to be really weird after this to live in a house where people come to see me and not the house,” she said.

Taliesin chose to locate the home on 10 acres sloping to Honey Creek in a wooded neighborhood of Ann Arbor. The placement and the house plan are key to Wright’s vision: Usonian houses were intended to blend into their natural surroundings.

“Wright called it a jewel box,” Fredericks said of the design of the home, which has the name the Whiteford-Haddock House after its original owners.

