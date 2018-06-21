Filed Under:Michigan, recluse, spider, warning

LEELANAU COUNTY  — A woman visiting the Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan has been reportedly bit by a brown recluse spider, prompting her arm to break out into a boil the size of a large grape.

According to the report by the Detroit Free Press, Tina Bradish of Muskegon was camping and moving a wood pile when she noticed two small bites that started to swell and itch. The result was four trips to the hospital and severe swelling from the venomous spider.

A brown recluse spider can grow to about the size of a quarter but even smaller ones have a bite that can be devastating even deadly, the Free Press reported. The brown recluse spider is usually found in warm southern states.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen