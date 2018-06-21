MICHIGAN — Proposed changes to how Michigan teaches social studies has caused an uproar among the state’s parents and educators, and there’s still more time to voice an opinion about the new k-12 material.

The new curriculum draft cuts out references to gay rights, Roe v. Wade and climate change. It also slashes the word “democratic” and replaces it with “republic.”

Behind the draft is Republican State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Patrick Colbeck. He said his suggestions were motivated by concern that some standards are not politically neutral or factually accurate, and to ensure students are exposed to multiple points of view, reported Bridge Magazine, which first broke the news.

According to Bridge, crowds of people have gathered to voice their objections to the changes already and the period to comment lasts until June 30.

How to weigh in

The Michigan Department of Education is seeking the public’s input on the revisions to state’s K-12 social studies standards until the end of the month. You can comment online here or attend one of the three remaining in-person meetings around the state:

Sault Ste. Marie — 6-8 p.m., June 26 at Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District, 315 Armory Place.

Lansing — 6-8 p.m., June 27 at Michigan Library and Historical Center, 702 W. Kalamazoo St.

Grand Rapids — 6-8 p.m., June 28 at Kent Intermediate School District, 2930 Knapp St. NE.

