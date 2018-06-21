ROYAL OAK — Three people were charged over the weekend for breaking into a new construction home in Royal Oak. Police say it was about 4:28 a.m. June 16 when a Royal Oak Officer on patrol observed a 2016 Jeep with an expired registration and a large television box tied to the roof traveling south on Woodward Avenue near Lincoln. The officer stopped the vehicle north of Ten Mile and learned the box contained a new 72″ television.

As the officer continued to investigate, several tools and appliances belonging to an address on Hampton Boulevard were discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle. Officers determined the items had been taken from the new construction home and found the front door pried open. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, confirmed the items found in the vehicle were stolen and all three suspects were arrested.

Click here and continue.