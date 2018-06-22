Filed Under:animal cruelty, Michigan

SALEM TOWNSHIP (AP) — An animal welfare group says it’s rescued more than 100 dogs, cats and other animals from a home in Michigan where an unlicensed animal breeding operation was housed.

Humane Society of Huron Valley says it found 39 cats, 20 kittens, 18 dogs, 16 puppies, 14 chickens and a parrot Wednesday in conditions described as “deplorable” at the home in Washtenaw County’s Salem Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The Humane Society says the animals were living among piles of feces with dirty water. It says some were confined to a basement. Michele Baxter, the humane society’s Cruelty & Rescue Manager, says some puppies and kittens were being sold for $1,100 to $1,800.

The case is expected to be investigated to determine whether criminal charges will be sought.

