ROYAL OAK — Local yogis can bring their cows, cats, camels and downward dogs to the Detroit Zoo this summer. Beginning July 10, guests 13 years and older will have a new opportunity to participate in an early morning meditative flow with a certified yoga instructor at the zoo.

Sessions will be held 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through August 30.

“Practicing yoga outdoors surrounded by nature and wildlife – before the Zoo even opens to the public – will be an incredible way to begin the day,” said Gerry Van Acker, chief operating officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “Spending time at the Zoo is beneficial for both mental and physical health; it’s only natural that we offer an opportunity like this for our guests.”

