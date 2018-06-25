DETROIT (CBS) — This time of year is busy for shelters across the country. Many pets are frightened by the sound of fireworks, and end up wandering away from home, according to the Michigan Humane Society.

Pets go missing on July 4 more than any other holiday, so it is important to make sure your pet is safe before the festivities begin.

Here are a few tips on keeping your pets safe during the fireworks:

Ensure your pet has proper identification like an ID tag. Having your pet micro chipped is even better. If your pet is lost, having proper identification greatly increases the odds of being reunited.

Try to keep your pets cool. Panicked dogs are subject to heat stroke. Try to provide plenty of shade for your pets, fresh water and keep pets off hot pavement.

Try a Thundershirt or Anxiety Wrap , these snug fitting shirts can provides comfort by providing pressure at certain points to help alleviate your pets anxiety.

Keep your pets indoors and distracted from the loud bangs from fireworks. The noise and lights from fireworks can frighten pets, causing them to flee or escape. Keeping your pets indoors, away from fireworks and with the TV or radio on will help distract your pets from the triggers.

Keeping the windows and curtains closed can be helpful.

Try to always have an eye on your pets’ whereabouts. Do not leave pets unattended in the backyard as sounds from fireworks can trigger them to run off and escape.

Give your dog something fun to do – a toy filled with treats is a good idea and a bone always works.

If your pet shows any signs of distress don’t wait until the fourth. Contact your veterinarian today.

