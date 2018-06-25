Filed Under:crash, hot air balloon, Howell, Michigan

HOWELL (AP) — A hot-air balloon pilot escaped injury after his balloon struck power lines and fell into a southeastern Michigan lake.

Officials report, the man was rescued Sunday morning by fishermen on Thompson Lake around the Livingston County community of Howell. The pilot was taken to rescue crews at the shore.

Dave Park, who was fishing on the lake, tells the station the basket and balloon were on fire after hitting the wires.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Officials with the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest say it’s being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The festival is held annually in the area.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

