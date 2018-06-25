Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Ferndale, festival, photography, Seen in Detroit, The Front Porch

Did you make it out to “The Front Porch” Fest in Ferndale this weekend? Re-live the excitement of this festival’s sophomore showcase in this week’s “Seen in Detroit” round-up!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

Hung Up. #frontporchfestival #ferndale #hungupband

A post shared by karina Agredano (@kargazki) on

Getting @frontporchmi started with @anthonyretka

A post shared by Alan Worcester (@alan_worcester) on

That was fun. @teeveecity @frontporchmi great pic from @scorpiojean

A post shared by Brian Raleigh (@braleigh) on

Lots of people and music: happy boy.

A post shared by April Dreeke (@aprildreeke) on

 

