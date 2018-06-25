DETROIT (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Detroit and along the Detroit River for the annual Ford Fireworks show.

The 24-minute show takes place over the river Monday night. It will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects that are visible for miles in Detroit as well as Windsor, Ontario.

Detroit says gatherings and setups aren’t permitted in downtown’s Hart Plaza before 2 p.m. Coolers and backpacks will be searched. No vehicles are allowed on Belle Isle before 2 p.m.

Traffic will be restricted on a number of downtown-area streets and freeways. Police will enforce the city’s curfew ordinance for minors.

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. has been the title sponsor of the fireworks show since 2013. The event is produced by The Parade Co.

