MICHIGAN — Michigan is in the top five states most likely to be scammed, according to a new report, and the biggest culprit in the state is debt collection scams.

Debt collection scams and fraudulent robocalls are on the rise in the US, with millions of Americans targeted annually by scam artists. In fact, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data shows there were nearly 2.7 million reports of scams in 2017 alone. In honor of National Safety Month, the team at Your Local Security dug into data published by the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network to find each state’s most common scam so you can help protect yourself against an unforeseen attack.

In 2016, there were 746 cases of debt collection scams in the state of Michigan. Florida has the highest amount of scams, seeing more than 1,156 in 2016. Rounding out the rest of the top five Georgia, Nevada and Delaware.

Here’s a more in-depth look at how the most common U.S. scams operate:

Debt Collection

Debt collection scams involve scammers who call repeatedly, falsely represent the amount or status of your debt, fail to send written notice of debt, falsely threaten a suit, use profane language, fail to identify themselves as debt collectors, and/or violate other provisions of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

