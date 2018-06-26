METRO DETROIT — All across metro Detroit’s trendy and up-and-coming neighborhoods, millennials are taking root. We know downtown Detroit’s resurgence has drawn in steady crowds recently and suburbs like Ferndale and Royal Oak are buzzing with life. But there’s plenty more neighborhoods across the area where you’ll find the state’s millennial population shaping the community. Thanks to a new report by Niche, we can see exactly where these young folks are settling down.
They ranked 290 metro Detroit neighborhoods on everything from nightlife to diversity. The top 20 list includes several suburbs and a total of seven Detroit neighborhoods.
According to Niche, in the top neighborhood for Millennials, 66% rent while 34% own. Real estate in this neighborhood costs close to half a million dollars. Can you guess where it is?
Here’s the Top 20:
20. Grosse Pointe Park
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B-
- Nightlife: B+
- Diversity: B+
- Population: 11,276
19. Pittsfield Charter Township
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A+
- Population: 37,225
- Housing: A-
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B
- Nightlife: A-
- Diversity: A
- Population: 37,225
18. Rivertown
- Overall Niche Grade: B+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: C-
- Housing: B-
- Good For Families: B
- Crime & Safety: C-
- Nightlife: A
- Diversity: A
- Population: 1,709
17. Berkley
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B
- Nightlife: B+
- Diversity: B
- Population: 15,239
16. Farmington
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B+
- Nightlife: B+
- Diversity: A
- Population: 10,526
15. Troy
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B
- Nightlife: A-
- Diversity: A
- Population: 82,982
14. Plymouth
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A
- Crime & Safety: B
- Nightlife: A-
- Diversity: B-
- Population: 8,956
13. Novi
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A+
- Public Schools: A
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A+
- Crime & Safety: B+
- Nightlife: A-
- Diversity: A
- Population: 58,233
12. Auburn Hills
- Overall Niche Grade: A
- Good for Millennials: A+
- Public Schools: C-
- Housing: B
- Good For Families: B+
- Crime & Safety: B-
- Nightlife: A
- Diversity: A+
- Population: 22,342
11. Birmingham
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
- Good for Millennials: A+
- Public Schools: A+
- Housing: A
- Good For Families: A
- Crime & Safety: B+
- Nightlife: A
- Diversity: B
- Population: 20,653
10. Midtown
- Overall Niche Grade: B
- Good for Millennials: A+
- Public Schools: C-
- Housing: D
- Good For Families: C+
- Crime & Safety: C-
- Nightlife: A+
- Diversity: B+
- Population: 17,974
