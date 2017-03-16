97.1 The Ticket Contest Rules

Contest and Promotion Rules for WXYT-FM Revised November 2, 2012

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Unless otherwise specified by Radio Station WXYT-FM (the “Station”), these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.

The contest or promotion (the “Promotion”) will take place during the dates and times specified in the official rules of the Promotion (the “Promotion Period”) or as announced on-air. The Station may change the dates and/or terms of the Promotion without prior notice. Any material changes will be broadcast on the Station and, if applicable, posted on its website located at 971TheTicket.com.

Promotions conducted on-air that require telephone responses to “cues to call” are only official when heard on-air via radio. Due to delays with the Station’s online streaming of its broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or be disadvantaged in participating in certain Promotions.

To be eligible to enter or participate in the Promotion, listeners must follow the instructions set forth in the official rules of the Promotion or as announced on-air and must fulfill all of the eligibility requirements of the Promotion. Unless otherwise specified, the Promotion is open to all listeners of the Station who are legal U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older and who live in the Detroit Metro Area Must be 21 or older if prize relates to alcohol, bars, casinos or travel. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion. Listeners are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more in a Station-conducted promotion only once every six (6) months. Employees of Station, its licensee, the licensee's parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, Station's advertising and promotional agencies, its participating sponsors, other radio stations in the Detroit metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parent, sibling or child) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. For on-air Promotions, there is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call-in; however a listener may only qualify once.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any online entry knowingly received from persons under the age of 13 in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Promotion prizes and their values will be indicated when the Station announces the Promotion. Unless otherwise announced, all prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at the offices of the Station located at 26455 American Dr., Southfield, MI 48034. Prizes may be claimed during regular business hours between 8:30am and 5:30pm, Monday through Friday. Promotion winner(s) will be required to present valid government-issued photo identification and provide their complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize. Unless otherwise permitted by the Station, winner(s) must claim his or her prize in person, and a prize cannot be claimed by third parties on behalf of the winner. If a Promotion is open to entrants under the age of 18 and a winner is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must claim the prize. Failure to comply with these requirements will result in the forfeiture of the prize. A winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days (or sooner for time sensitive prizes) of winning. Unless otherwise specified or required by law, if a prize is not claimed no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of the Station. The Station, solely at its discretion and only with the consent of the winner, may opt to deliver the prize to the winner by mail or overnight courier. In such event, the winner assumes the risk of the prize's loss and the Station will not be responsible for the safe arrival of the prize or prize certificate. There is no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. Each prize is expressly limited to the item(s) announced by the Station and does not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

Decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Potential winner(s) will be selected and notified of their prize in the manner announced by the Station. Promotion winner(s) must execute and return any required Affidavit of Eligibility and/or Release of Liability Prize Acceptance Form within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (or sooner for time sensitive prizes) or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize.

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of a prize are solely the responsibility of the winner of the prize. The winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more and such winnings will be reported to the IRS. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize.

By participating in the Promotion, the winner(s) agree to have his or her name, voice and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material related to such Promotion, without further compensation, and (where permitted by law) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require the winner of such prize (and his or her travel companion(s), if any) to sign a liability release, which holds harmless the Station, its licensee, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for (i) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (ii) telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, facsimile transmission errors, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or from sending a text message (if applicable, message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of entry); or (iii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties or other technical difficulties.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Promotion if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Promotion or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station reserves the right to disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning future Promotions.

For the official rules of a Promotion, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by the end of the Promotion Period to WXYT-FM, 26455 American Dr., Southfield, MI 48034, Attn: Promotion Rules. For the names of the prize winners send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Promotion Period to the attention of Promotion Winner Lists at the above address. In either case please be sure to specify the name of the Promotion for which you are requesting the rules or winners list. Official rules and winner lists (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and shall be posted online at 971TheTicket.com

If you are accessing these rules on the Station’s website or entering the Promotion on said website, you are deemed to agree to the Station’s website’s Terms of Use Agreement located at http://detroit.cbslocal.com/terms-of-use and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://detroit.cbslocal.com/privacy-policy/.