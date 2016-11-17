CBS 62 – Great Golf Giveaway!

The Michigan Golf Show is coming back to town, and CBS 62 has a GREAT Golf Giveaway to give some local golf lovers a real treat!
TWENTY-FIVE lucky winners will each score a 4-pack of passes to experience the largest consumer golf show in the country, when it visits the Suburban Collection Showplace, March 10-12. These twenty-five will also score a $25 gift certificate to On the Dunes in Commerce Township, where they can kick back and enjoy one of the ten HD Indoor Golf Simulators!
And if that wasn’t cool enough? We’re also awarding one grand prize winner with a golf getaway for two at Treetops Resort in Gaylord! Prize includes two nights hotel stay for two, good any Sunday through Thursday, and two rounds of golf per person!
What are you waiting for! To enter, fill out the short entry form below:
