CBS 62 Jobs

If you’re looking for a career that will motivate, challenge and excite you – look no further. CBS 62 offers you the potential to grow in a creative, fun and fast-paced work environment.

Expertise

Work for a company with a long history of success and be a part of an award winning team. The CBS 62 staff is comprised of dedicated and enthusiastic people who each possess unique talents and abilities. The Emmys, The Telly Awards, The Associated Press News Awards, The Michigan Association of Broadcasting Awards are just a few of the many awards achieved by employees at CBS 62.

Opportunity

CBS 62 provides careers in business, commercial production, design, engineering, office services, programming, promotions, public affairs, sales and traffic.

Advancement

We take note of hard work and promote from within. There are also plenty of opportunities for relocation at one of our many stations across the country.

Equality

CBS Corporation places a high value on providing equal employment opportunity and maintaining a diverse workforce. We work hard to comply with all applicable laws prohibiting discrimination and we strive to make our workforce reflect the rich diversity of our society. CBS Corporation recruits and hires without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, ethnicity, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, veteran status or any other basis prohibited by law.

We offer great benefit packages for our full time employees.

Medical, Dental and Vision

401k with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Life insurance

CBS 62, welcomes your cooperation in its recruitment efforts. If you know of individuals who might be interested and qualified for this position, please refer them to us as indicated in the description.

Please do not mail, email, or fax resumes to our offices. Only qualified candidates considered for this position will be contacted for an interview.

JOB OPENINGS:



SENIOR GRAPHIC ARTIST/DESIGNER/ANIMATOR

Are you a team player who’s passionate about great design and motion graphics? A multi-tasker who thrives in a fast-paced, creative environment? If you’re a seasoned graphic designer with a strong background in broadcast and digital, CBS 62 and CW50/Detroit is looking for you!

The ideal candidate will create animated and still graphics for promotion projects, commercial production projects, local programming and community initiatives as well digital platforms, including animated web banners, pencil pushdowns, website skins and other web elements as needed.

Required Skills:

Minimum of 3 years as a designer and motion graphic artist – no beginners, please

Creative experience in a broadcast television station or post-production house

Strong conceptual and design ability

Able to work and thrive under tight deadlines

Extremely organized, detail-oriented, and collaborative

Flexible and able to accommodate last minute changes and revisions

Preferred Qualifications:

Technical proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, Cinema 4D, Final Cut, Premiere, Flash

Layout/design experience in Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience with VIZRT and/or Chyron design, operation and template creation/management a plus

We are a MAC shop and encourage skill development and continued personal growth

DIGITAL SALES SPECIALIST

DESCRIPTION:

The Digital Sales Specialist reports to the Digital Sales Manager. Under the guidance of the DSM, the DSS will assist the sales team in the development of digital revenue opportunities for both prospective and existing clients. The DSS will assist with the sales process of digital campaigns from start to finish, from inventory requests to artwork requests, and from creating proposals to generating re-caps. This person will be a valued resource for the sales team and will be proactive in prospecting new leads and generating the assets needed to close them.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create media plans and customize sales proposals and presentations based on directive from DSM and input from Account Executives for local, national, and multi-market opportunities

Responsible for facilitating inventory requests for current and prospective campaigns, along with facilitating digital artwork requests with the CBS creative team.

Work with DSM to create digital idea-starter decks, media kits, and local case study presentations to assist with local sales efforts.

Support sales teams in localizing presentations from CBS Corporate Digital. Assist with sales process surrounding sponsorships of major CBS initiatives (NFL Football, College Basketball, Grammy Awards, Primetime Programming, etc.)

Serve as a resource to the sales team to help brainstorm digital ideas for new/prospective clients – as well as a resource for product questions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of the online & traditional media business. Minimum 1-2 years of experience in advertising/media field. BS/BA degree preferred or equivalent experience.

Excellent listening and presentation skills, along with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment

Good organizational and time management skills, strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Proactive, team-player, demonstrating strong initiative.

Highly proficient in PowerPoint and Excel. Must also possess strong writing skills.

Understanding of Google DFP, Google Analytics, comScore, Adobe Creative Suite, and other web-related applications a plus

CBS 62 is an Equal Opportunity Employer

It is the continuing policy of CBS 62 to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or physical or mental disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight and to conform to applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

