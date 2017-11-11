CBS 62 – “Royal Pup” Contest

CBS 62 "Royal Pup" Contest
Is your pet a prince of a pup?

Think your Royal Pet deserves a treat?

Upload a photo of your prized pup in the form below (click the “Submit” tab)!

FIVE lucky winners will each score a 4-pack of tickets to the 2017 Michigan Renaissance Festival! The Royal Pet & Ale Fest is coming up on August 19th & 20th – so you can even attend with your dapper dog!

And if that wasn’t cool enough? One grand prize pup photo will be shared on our CBS Detroit Facebook & Twitter pages…to reign over our Detroit audience!

So there you have it! Upload your photo below and enter to win!

Huzzah, and good luck!

