DSO Strauss & Wagner Giveaway!

dso strauss wagner 2 625x352 DSO Strauss & Wagner Giveaway!

 

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the DSO’s Strauss & Wagner at Orchestra Hall on April 6, 2018!

Originally composed as a gift to his wife after the birth of their son Siegfried, Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll would eventually serve as musical inspiration to parts of his Ring cycle. Richard Strauss brings the mischievous Till Eulenspiegel to life as he brings chaos to a marketplace, mocks clergymen, and eventually is put on trial and sentenced to the gallows for his misdeeds.

 

Friday, April 6, 2018 – 10:45 AM Buy Tickets
Friday, April 6, 2018 – 8:00 PM Buy Tickets
Saturday, April 7, 2018 – 8:00 PM Buy Tickets

 

