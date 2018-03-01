CBS 62Hundreds attend a casting call for the new "Star Wars" movie in Troy. (WWJ/Beth Fisher) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Hundreds attend a casting call for the new "Star Wars" movie in Troy. (WWJ/Beth Fisher) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio […]
97.1 The TicketHundreds attend a casting call for the new "Star Wars" movie in Troy. (WWJ/Beth Fisher) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Hundreds attend a casting call for the new "Star Wars" movie in Troy. (WWJ/Beth Fisher) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 […]
While The U-M Basketball Game Is On Air, Get Your News, Traffic, Weather - On WWJ's Stream: LISTEN HERE

Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Spring Break Getaway!

springbreak625x352 Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Spring Break Getaway!

Make the most of your Spring Break at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa with fun that will please both kids and parents. We are hosting special activities and events. Whether you join us for story time, kid’s crafts, a movie or even a live magic show, you are sure to have a good time.

Enter below for your chance to win a Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Spring Break Getaway Package including two nights accommodations, Welcome Ammenity per child, four breakfast buffets for Sweetwater American Bistro, one $50 Resort gift card and 1 pound of bulk candy from Dylan’s Candy Bar in the gallery of Shops.  Good luck!

 

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen