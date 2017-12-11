Great Lakes Invitational Contest

Detroit
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000
LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit's ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and
Today's Detroit Sports News | Today's Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797.
Today's Detroit Sports News | Today's Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034
Latest Sports
Eagles' Wentz Has Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest Of Season
Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs, coach Doug Pederson confirmed.
Keidel: Eagles' Win Feels More Like A Loss
With Carson Wentz's season-ending injury, the Eagles' playoff future looks uncertain, while the Rams' future grows a little brighter.
Sports Podcasts
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Eat
Beyond The Eggnog: Your Holiday Drink Guide
Go beyond the nog and try something a little different this holiday season. Here are five drinks that are far more creative than just another cup of eggnog.
Best Places To Cut Your Own Christmas Tree In Metro Detroit
It's that time of year again, and the holidays will soon be upon us. Check out this list to find the best places to cut your own Christmas tree in the Detroit area.
See
Best Holiday Markets In Detroit
Find unique pieces for gifts at various holiday markets in Detroit that include jewelry, paintings, ceramics and more.
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Detroit
Detroit is a bustling city that is rich in history. Here are 5 bucket list ("must-do") items you should do during a visit to the Motor City.
Play
Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Detroit
Save an animal's life by visiting one of these pet adoptions.
Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Detroit
If the kids are bored and the weather is not cooperating, check out this list of five of the best Indoor Play Gyms for Kids in and around Detroit.
Autos
AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Rise 7 Cents
The average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.51 per gallon.
Ford Shifts Production Of Electric SUV To Mexico
The automaker says the move will allow the company to make more self-driving vehicles in Michigan.
'Michigan Matters' NAIAS & Technology A Marriage Made In Auto Heaven
This week on Michigan Matters, host Carol Cain looks at Mobility in the Motor City with experts from the auto industry.
VW Executive Gets 7 Years In Prison In Emissions Cheating Scandal
Oliver Schmidt will be deported after he serves his sentence.
Great Lakes Invitational Contest
Register for your chance to win tickets to the 2018 Great Lakes Invitational on January 1-2 at Little Caesars Arena!
Jamie and Stoney Great Lakes Invitational Ticket Giveaway
The 53rd annual Great Lakes Invitational is coming to Little Caesars Arena on January 1-2, 2018. Michigan, Michigan State, Michigan Tech and Bowling Green will compete for the MacInnes Cup in this holiday tradition. Jamie and Stoney have your VIP access including four premium seats, a $100 gift certificate to Made in Detroit, a pre-game penalty box visit and a Great Lakes Invitational prize pack. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on December 20 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win.
WWJ Weekend Box Office 12/14/17 - DSO Ring Without Words
Miller Lite Appearance - Twin Peaks
97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to the Twin Peaks in Southgate on December 15 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay on December 31 at Ford Field.
America's Best Christkindl Markets
Get a preview of five of America's best Christkindl Markets from around the country.
Best Winter Getaways In Europe
A definitive list of the best places in Europe to travel to this winter.
Best Offbeat Holiday Destinations In America
A quick look at five of the most magical and most rewarding destinations to visit during the holidays
5 Historical Places To Spend Thanksgiving Weekend
Instead of the usual spots, consider any of these often overlooked historical places to visit over the Thanksgiving weekend
SUBWAY ATTACK:
'Terror-Related' Explosion In NYC; Several Injured, 1 In Custody
|
Live Video Live
|
Latest On WWJ
Great Lakes Invitational Contest
