Michigan Golf Show Online Contest

golf Michigan Golf Show Online Contest

Register for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Michigan Golf Show on March 9-11, 2018 and a $25 X-Golf Gift Card!

In addition, you will automatically be registered to win a golf vacation for two to Treetops Resort that includes two rounds of golf and a two-night stay, all compliments of the Michigan Golf Show coming to the Suburban Collection Show Place.

The Golf Show has proven to be the event golfers cannot miss, whether it is to save money on equipment, apparel and golf rounds or to just take a break from the winter blues and get our spirits up for the coming season.

The Michigan Golf Show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi kicks off the golf season highlighting over 400 exhibitors with great deals on every aspect of the golf game! Retailers! Resorts! Travel! Destinations! Over 100 Michigan Courses! Stop by for a variety of “hands-on” activities will get you ready for this golfing season.

Click here for more info

