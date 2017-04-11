Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, June 2017

Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, June 2017Click here for your chance to win a batch of $50,000 Gold Rush Michigan Lottery instant tickets for you and your office!

Hit For The Fences Contest - 201797.1 The Ticket and Barrick/ BP Advantage Stores are giving fans a chance to hit for the fences at the ball park on August 30, 2017!

WWJ Weekend Box Office 6/1/17 - Bill Engvall At The Monroe County FairWWJ Newsradio 950's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens with your chance to win tickets to see Bill Engvall bring his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair on July 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Win Detroit Tigers Tickets On Jamie And Stoney For Law Enforcement Night!Listen for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Law Enforcement night at Comerica Park on June 7, 2017!