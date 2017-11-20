CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Hair & MakeupSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Kelly Gale poses during 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Hair & MakeupSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Lameka Fox poses during 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Hair & MakeupSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Models Maria Borges, Samile Bermannelli, Alecia Morais and Frida Aasen pose in Hair & Makeup during 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Hair & MakeupSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Roosmarijn de Kok poses in Hair & Makeup during 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - Hair & MakeupSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Nadine Leopold poses in Hair & Makeup during 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Jourdana Phillips walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Stella Maxwel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Barbara Fialho walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Romee Strijd walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Xin Xie walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Maggie Laine walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Maggie Laine walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Gizele Oliveira walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Stella Maxwel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Frida Aasen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Josephine Skriver walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Devon Windsor walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai - ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Devon Windsor walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowFASHION-VICTORIA'S SECRET-SHOW(FromL) Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, US model Martha Hunt, British model Stella Maxwell, Danish model Josephine Skriver, Swedish model Elsa Hosk, US model Lily Aldridge, South African model Candice Swanepoel, Dutch model Romee Strijd and US model Jasmine Tookes present creations during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRED DUFOUR / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Model Megan Williams walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
  • 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowSwarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowSHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 20: Models Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell walk the runway for Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Swarovski)
