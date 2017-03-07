Thunder Over Michigan Online Contest!

Detroit
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950
LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on [...]
97.1 The Ticket
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web [...]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
Latest Headlines
Walk For Israel Draws Thousands Of Supporters For Peace
Close to 2,000 people gathering at Temple Shir Shalom in honor of "Take Pride in Israel Day."
Detroit Police Searching For Suspect In Double Murder
When police arrived they found two people dead.
News Podcasts
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Detroit Sports talk all day on 97.1 The Ticket.
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
Scores
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
PGA
ODDS
Latest Sports
A's Get To K-Rod In 9th Inning Again, Rally Past Tigers 8-6
The Oakland Athletics rallied for the second straight day to beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Sunday.
Norris On The Mound As Tigers Look To Take Oakland Series
Big-league hitters feast on mistakes.
Sports Podcasts
The Valenti Show
Karsch and Anderson
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Carrot Cake In Detroit
If it's carrot cake you crave, the Motor City area has plenty of tasty options. Check out our picks for the best places to find carrot cake in Detroit.
Best Fish Sandwiches In Detroit
Warm weather is soon approaching and there's nothing like getting out enjoying the sunshine and exploring the city. Detroit's restaurant scene continues to rise and revive the city and finding a fish sandwich in the D is just a click away.
See
Best Places To Picnic In Detroit
Spring is here and it's that time of year again to get outside and enjoy Michigan's rebirth of plant life. Grab the family and head out for a picnic around Detroit and do some sightseeing as well.
Guide To Detroit's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And Events
The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is approaching for the festive occasion and is once again making it an exciting family event. This guide will provide an overview of the events officially taking place over the course of three days one week prior to St. Patrick's Day.
Play
Mother's Day Book List Gift Guide
Looking to get Mom the perfect Mother's Day gift this year? Give her a book she won't be able to put down!
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Detroit
Detroit will continue its Cinco de Mayo festivities over the weekend with a parade and Mexican locations celebrating freedom and heritage. Here's a guide to the holiday in the city.
Audio
Podcasts
Charlie Langton Briefs
Roberta's What's Hot Around Town
The Wojo Show
Jamie and Stoney
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Autos
Ford, Nissan, GM, Toyota Report April US Sales Declines
Kelley Blue Book says it looks like 2017 U.S. sales will fall short of last year's record 17.5 million.
Ford Office Building Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found
No injuries were reported.
GM Halts Operations In Venezuela After Factory Seized By Authorities
GM says the plant was taken in disregard of its right to due process.
How Dangerous Air Bags Can Find Their Way Into Used Cars
At least 16 people have been killed by Takata inflators worldwide and more than 180 injured.
Contests
WWJ Listener Bonus - Ray Wiegand's Nursery Gift Card Giveaway
Click here for your chance to win a $25 gift card from Ray Wiegand's Nursery!
Thunder Over Michigan Online Contest!
WWJ Andrea Bocelli Giveaway, 5/12/17
Listen Friday for your chance to win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Little Caesars Arena on December 3rd!
97.1 The Ticket - Tigers Ticket Takeover!
Listen to Jamie and Stoney and Karsch and Anderson on Friday, May 12 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 16, 2017!
More
Travel
In-Air Entertainment: How To Stay Relaxed On A Packed Plane
Passengers have many in-air forms of entertainment to help them cope with crowded airplanes and noisy people
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
An introduction to five of the finest European-styled castles in America
Best U.S. Destinations For Wine Lovers
California, Virginia, Oregon, and New York offer some of the nation's top destinations for wine tourism in the USA, increasingly of interest to leisure travelers.
America's 5 Best Waterfall Hikes
An introduction to five of the very best waterfall hikes in America
Events
Events
Thunder Over Michigan Online Contest!
More From CBS Detroit
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
97.1 The Ticket
WWJ 950
99.5 WYCD
AMP 98.7
104.3 WOMC
Sports Radio 1270
Watch
Watch Live: The Valenti Show