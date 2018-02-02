Win A Flyaway To The Country Double Header!

CBS 62An aerial view of most of the University of Michigan Health System hospitals in Ann Arbor. 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television […]

WWJ Newsradio 950An aerial view of most of the University of Michigan Health System hospitals in Ann Arbor. LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ […]

97.1 The TicketAn aerial view of most of the University of Michigan Health System hospitals in Ann Arbor. Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback […]

CBS Sports Radio 1270An aerial view of most of the University of Michigan Health System hospitals in Ann Arbor. Today’s Detroit Sports News | About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio […]