Win Tickets To See Gordon Lightfoot!

CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part […]
WWJ Newsradio 950
LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on […]
97.1 The Ticket
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web […]
Police: 1 Killed In Crash After Police Chase In Milford
Police officers started chasing the stolen car early Sunday near Milford.
Funeral Plans For Former Soundgarden Frontman, Chris Cornell, Revealed
Cornell’s remains will be transported from Michigan back to Los Angeles.
Latest Sports
Aging Tigers, Wary Of Trade Deadline, Putting Extra Emphasis On Today
Has Alex Avila Ever Been This Hot? (It's Close)
There's no hotter hitter in baseball right now than Alex Avila.
Best Carrot Cake In Detroit
If it's carrot cake you crave, the Motor City area has plenty of tasty options. Check out our picks for the best places to find carrot cake in Detroit.
Best Fish Sandwiches In Detroit
Warm weather is soon approaching and there's nothing like getting out enjoying the sunshine and exploring the city. Detroit's restaurant scene continues to rise and revive the city and finding a fish sandwich in the D is just a click away.
Five Small Midwestern Towns to Visit Now
Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Detroit
Check out this list for the best places to take wedding pictures in the metro Detroit area.
Mother's Day Book List Gift Guide
Looking to get Mom the perfect Mother's Day gift this year? Give her a book she won't be able to put down!
Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Detroit
Detroit will continue its Cinco de Mayo festivities over the weekend with a parade and Mexican locations celebrating freedom and heritage. Here's a guide to the holiday in the city.
Ford Announces 1,400 Salaried Job Cuts This Summer
The automaker confirmed that number Wednesday after reports this week that hundreds of layoffs were coming.
Lansing-Area GM Layoffs Coming Friday
General Motors' Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant is preparing for some downtime and cutbacks.
Ford, Nissan, GM, Toyota Report April US Sales Declines
Kelley Blue Book says it looks like 2017 U.S. sales will fall short of last year's record 17.5 million.
Ford Office Building Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found
No injuries were reported.
Contests
WWJ Listener Bonus - Bordine's Nursery
Click here for your chance to win a Bordine's Nursery Gift Card!
Win Detroit Tigers Tickets to Star Wars Night At Comerica Park!
Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Star Wars Night on September 16, 2017!
WWJ Weekend Box Office 5/25/17 - Thunder Over Michigan
Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on May 25th for your chance to win tickets to Thunder Over Michigan at Willow Run Airport September 2-4, 2017!!
Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, May 2017
Click here for your chance to win a batch of Michigan Lottery $5 Lucky Streak instant tickets for you and your office!
5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Head out and enjoy America's great outdoors by visiting any of these 5 must-see national parks this spring
In-Air Entertainment: How To Stay Relaxed On A Packed Plane
Passengers have many in-air forms of entertainment to help them cope with crowded airplanes and noisy people
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
An introduction to five of the finest European-styled castles in America
Best U.S. Destinations For Wine Lovers
California, Virginia, Oregon, and New York offer some of the nation's top destinations for wine tourism in the USA, increasingly of interest to leisure travelers.
Events
Win Tickets To See Gordon Lightfoot!
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
