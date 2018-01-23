Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the DSO’s Debussy: La mer & Faun at Orchestra Hall on February 22, 2018!
In La Mer, Debussy captures the elemental essence of the seas and expresses it through music; the transparent stillness of morning, the darkness of murky depths, and the power of surging tides through orchestral waves of sound. La Mer is a towering achievement, both in his career and in symphonic literature. Though written more than 100 years ago, it continues to influence musical portrayals of the sea to this day.