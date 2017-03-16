Win Tickets to WWE LIVE At EMU Convocation Center!

Detroit
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033
WWJ Newsradio 950
97.1 The Ticket
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Owl Rehabbed After 2015 Shooting Back At UP Raptor Center
An owl that was nursed back to health two years ago after being shot is back at an Upper Peninsula raptor center.
Another 555 Untested Detroit Rape Kits Found In Storage
The 2009 discovery of thousands of kits in a police warehouse wasn't announced by the Detroit Police Department, but by the Fair Michigan Justice Project.
Latest Sports
Tigers Release Lowe, Send Jimenez To Minor League Camp
The Detroit Tigers have released right-handed reliever Mark Lowe, one of several cuts.
South Carolina Beats Florida 77-70, Makes First Trip To Final Four
The Gamecocks are headed to Phoenix for their first Final Four appearance.
Eat
Best Ravioli In Detroit
If you're dreaming of sampling some palate-pleasing, homemade, pasta pillows of filled perfection, check out our picks for the Best Ravioli in Detroit.
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
See
Guide To Detroit's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And Events
The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is approaching for the festive occasion and is once again making it an exciting family event. This guide will provide an overview of the events officially taking place over the course of three days one week prior to St. Patrick's Day.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
Detroit has a plethora of venues to see indie rock artists play. Some are traditional venues and some offer much more. This list will give an idea of where to look when searching for a show to see.
Play
5 Steps To Starting A Career As A Novelist
Best St. Patrick's Day Bars In Detroit
Check out this list for the best bars to frequent on St. Patrick's Day
Q&A: Change To Fuel Economy Standards Could Impact Consumers
President Trump wants automakers to expand production in the U.S. and hire more workers. In exchange, he has promised to cut regulations and taxes.
Trump Announces Plan To Re-Examine Fuel Economy Standards
"The era for the economic surrender for the United States is over, it's over," Trump told the crowd.
Autoworkers Get Time Off To Attend, Others Protest Detroit Area Trump Speech
The crowd inside was a mix of supporters and the curious.
GM Adding, Retaining 900 Jobs Across 3 Michigan Plants
New jobs are coming to General Motors.
Win Tickets to WWE LIVE At EMU Convocation Center!
Click here for your chance to win tickets to WWE LIVE at the EMU Convocation Center on May 22nd!
WWJ Detroit Pistons Ticket Giveaway, 3/31/17
Listen Friday for your chance to win tickets to see the Pistons take on the Wizards at the Palace on April 10th.
WWJ Weekend Box Office 3/30/17 - Andrea Bocelli
Listen Thursday for your chance to win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at Little Caesars Arena on December 3rd!
WWJ's Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Presented by DTE Energy & Corp! Magazine
Would $10,000 help your small business? Then enter your small business to compete in the first annual WWJ Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge! Click here for details!
Travel
Spring Break For Grown Ups: Top 5 Destinations
A look at five of the best spring break destinations in America that are perfectly suited for grownups
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
Win Tickets to WWE LIVE At EMU Convocation Center!
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
