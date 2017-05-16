WWJ Listener Bonus – Bordine’s Nursery

Dodge Minivans Recalled; Air Bag Can Inflate UnexpectedlyThe company says 13 people have suffered minor injuries from the problem, but no crashes have been reported.

What Does The Color Of Your Car Say About You?Coming up with new colors in vehicles is an art -- so what better place to display color than in a gallery setting.

GM Extends Summer Shutdown At 2 Car Plants As Demand FallsThe summer shutdown normally lasts two weeks.

GM Mass Produces Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Test VehiclesThey're not ready for mass sales, but it's a step in that direction as GM completed production of 130 self-driving Chevy Bolt EVs.