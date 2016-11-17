WWJ Listener Bonus – David Sanborn At The Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts

Detroit
No Let Up: 3-5 Inches Of Snow Expected Monday
We'll see the snowy side of Mother Nature Monday.
ATF Called In To Lead Investigation Of Ypsilanti Mosque Fire
The fire department was called to the mosque shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
Latest Sports
Michigan's Road To The NCAA Tournament
The Wolverines wrapped up a magical run to the Big Dance with a Big Ten tournament title on Sunday.
NCAA Tournament: 5 Potential Bracket Busters
The bracket has been released! As you make your picks, be wary of these teams.
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Detroit
Check this list for the best corned beef and cabbage in the Detroit area.
See
Guide To Detroit's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And Events
The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is approaching for the festive occasion and is once again making it an exciting family event. This guide will provide an overview of the events officially taking place over the course of three days one week prior to St. Patrick's Day.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
Detroit has a plethora of venues to see indie rock artists play. Some are traditional venues and some offer much more. This list will give an idea of where to look when searching for a show to see.
Play
DIY St. Patrick's Day Party Guide
Create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party from scratch with these helpful hints!
Best Places For St. Patrick's Day Attire In Detroit
Detroit clothing shops have just the look you’re going for on St. Patrick’s Day.
Nissan Recalls More Than 54,000 Cars Over Air Bag Problem
Do not slam the doors on a Nissan Versa.
Volkswagen Pleads Guilty In US Diesel Emissions Scandal
The German automaker has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties.
BMW Adds 134,000 SUVs To 2016 Driveshaft Recall
The company recalled about 21,000 of the vehicles last year. It decided to expand the recall after getting more warranty claims.
GM Will Lay Off 1,100 At Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
"The seniority employees will be laid off; the temporary employees will be released," GM spokesman Tom Wickham said Monday.
WWJ Listener Bonus - David Sanborn At The Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts
Enter for your chance to win tickets to see David Sanborn at the Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts on April 1, 2017.
97.1 The Ticket Appearances With Dos Equis!
Join the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks for all your basketball fun.
Weekend Box Office, 3/16/17 - MOTOWN THE MUSICAL
Listen Thursday for your chance to win tickets to Motown The Musical coming to the Fisher Theatre April 18-30, 2017!
WWJ's Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Presented by DTE Energy & Corp! Magazine
Would $10,000 help your small business? Then enter your small business to compete in the first annual WWJ Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge! Click here for details!
Travel
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
How To Quell Wanderlust Between Trips
Five tips to help cope with the strong desire to get away from it all in advance of your next big trip
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE:
70K Without Service
|
Largest Weather Event In DTE History
|
Never A 4-Way Stop
|
Prevent Frozen Pipes
|
Safety Tips
|
Trees Down
|
Warming Centers
|
Traffic
|
Weather
WWJ Listener Bonus – David Sanborn At The Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts
More From CBS Detroit
Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Events
St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro Detroit
Get out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!
