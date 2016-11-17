WWJ Listener Bonus – Jim Gaffigan

Detroit
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033
WWJ Newsradio 950
Detroit's ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates
97.1 The Ticket
26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034
CBS Sports Radio 1270
26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034
Agency Delays Plan For Keeping Asian Carp From Great Lakes
Spokesman Allen Marshall says further coordination is needed with "multiple levels of government" and advocacy groups.
Michigan Man Walking Around With $1 Million And Didn't Know It
Time really was on the side of this Michigan man who was able to collect on a million dollar lotto ticket.
Latest Sports
Morris, Pistons Outlast Portland 120-113 In OT
The Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night.
Chiefs Release 4-Time Pro Bowl RB Jamaal Charles
The Chiefs released four-time Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles on Tuesday, clearing more than $6 million in salary cap space that they used to sign safety Eric Berry and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to long-term extensions.
Eat
Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Detroit
Check this list for the best corned beef and cabbage in the Detroit area.
Best Paczki In Detroit
The best paczki are the free ones in the office lunchroom, but if your co-workers aren't coming through, visit New Deluxe, New Palace, Dutch Girl Donuts and a handful of other Detroit bakeries!
See
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
Detroit has a plethora of venues to see indie rock artists play. Some are traditional venues and some offer much more. This list will give an idea of where to look when searching for a show to see.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 2017
2017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Play
Best Places For St. Patrick's Day Attire In Detroit
Detroit clothing shops have just the look you’re going for on St. Patrick’s Day.
Best Lingerie Boutiques In Detroit For Valentine's Day Gifts
This Valentine's Day, get your intimate goods from one of these Metro Detroit shops.
Takata Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Case Of Exploding Air Bags
Takata admits to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force.
PSA Vows To Keep Jobs, Brands Ahead Of Sale Of GM's Opel
Executives are working hard to calm nerves in Europe about the possible sale of General Motor's Opel brand.
Discounts Abound On Out-Of-Fashion Sedans; Land That Deal
If you do your homework, now is the time to practically steal a new sedan from your car dealer.
Ford Plans $200 Million Wind Tunnel Complex In Metro Detroit
Construction is scheduled to start this year.
WWJ/Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, March 2017
Click here for your chance to win a batch of Amazing 8's instant tickets for you and your co-workers from the Michigan Lottery!
WWJ Listener Bonus - Jim Gaffigan
Click here for your chance to win tickets to see Jim Gaffigan coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 21st!
Listen to Jamie and Stoney to win Jim Gaffigan Tickets!
Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win tickets to see Jim Gaffigan tickets before you can buy them at DTE Energy Music Theater on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
WWJ's Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Presented by DTE Energy & Corp! Magazine
Would $10,000 help your small business? Then enter your small business to compete in the first annual WWJ Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge! Click here for details!
Travel
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
How To Quell Wanderlust Between Trips
Five tips to help cope with the strong desire to get away from it all in advance of your next big trip
5 Best Ski Lodges In The U.S.
A look at five of the very best ski lodges in the United States.
Five Must-See Destinations In Paris
Within the 41 square miles of Paris, France there are over 60 main attractions for visitors to discover ranging from Museums, Churches, Monuments and Squares as well as examples of contemporary and traditional architecture. This is far too many sites for the average tourist to attempt to visit during a short stay in the city of lights. Thus a list of the five most famous and must see attractions is in order.
WWJ Listener Bonus – Jim Gaffigan
Best Places For Paczki In Detroit
Fat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Best Hiking Trails In Metro Detroit
Get out there and enjoy this unseasonably warm weather!
