WWJ Listener Bonus – Michigan Modernism Art & Antiques Show

Detroit
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950
LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The Ticket
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270
Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Home
News
Latest Headlines
Snyder Signs Law Shielding Records Until Contract Announced
Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.
Renovated Nuclear Engineering Lab Building To Reopen On U-M Campus
The renovated Nuclear Engineering Laboratory building is reopening on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.
News Podcasts
Your Eye On Health
WWJ Plus
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Detroit Sports talk all day on 97.1 The Ticket.
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
Scores
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
PGA
ODDS
Latest Sports
Reports: Tigers To Do 'Due Diligence' On Melvin Upton Jr. After His Release
Tigers general manager Al Avila will do his "due diligence" to see if signing the 32-year-old brother of Detroit outfielder Justin Upton makes sense, according to multiple reports.
Tigers Announce 25-Man Roster For Opening Day
The Detroit Tigers announced their 25-man roster for 2017 Opening Day on Sunday with few surprises.
Sports Podcasts
Valenti and Foster
Karsch and Anderson
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Ravioli In Detroit
If you're dreaming of sampling some palate-pleasing, homemade, pasta pillows of filled perfection, check out our picks for the Best Ravioli in Detroit.
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
See
Guide To Detroit's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And Events
The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is approaching for the festive occasion and is once again making it an exciting family event. This guide will provide an overview of the events officially taking place over the course of three days one week prior to St. Patrick's Day.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
Detroit has a plethora of venues to see indie rock artists play. Some are traditional venues and some offer much more. This list will give an idea of where to look when searching for a show to see.
Play
Breathe Your Stress Away With These 4 Simple Techniques
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Detroit
The 2017 calendar year has begun and charity events are plentiful throughout the year. From medical causes to hunger, here's a list of several prominent charity events in Detroit in 2017.
Audio
Podcasts
Charlie Langton Briefs
Roberta's What's Hot Around Town
The Wojo Show
Jamie and Stoney
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Autos
Ford Recalling 53,000 Trucks That Can Roll Away While Parked
Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn't have the replacement parts yet. It will notify owners when the parts are available.
Q&A: Change To Fuel Economy Standards Could Impact Consumers
President Trump wants automakers to expand production in the U.S. and hire more workers. In exchange, he has promised to cut regulations and taxes.
Trump Announces Plan To Re-Examine Fuel Economy Standards
"The era for the economic surrender for the United States is over, it's over," Trump told the crowd.
Autoworkers Get Time Off To Attend, Others Protest Detroit Area Trump Speech
The crowd inside was a mix of supporters and the curious.
Contests
WWJ Listener Bonus - The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
Click here for your chance to win tickets to The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time at the Fisher Theatre on May 2-14, 2017.
WWJ Listener Bonus - Michigan Modernism Art & Antiques Show at the Southfield Pavilion
Click here for your chance to win tickets to the Michigan Modernism Art & Antiques Show at the Southfield Pavilion April 21-23, 2017!
WWJ/Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month, April 2017
Click here for your chance to win a batch of Michigan Lottery $5 Wild Time Fortune instant tickets for your office!
WWJ Hall & Oates AND Tears For Fears Ticket Giveaway, 4.6.17
Listen Friday for your chance to win tickets to see Hall & Oates AND Tears For Fears at Joe Louis Arena on May 17th!
More
Travel
5 Spring Weekend Getaways On A Budget
Five of America's best destinations for an unforgettable spring getaway on a budget
Spring Break For Grown Ups: Top 5 Destinations
A look at five of the best spring break destinations in America that are perfectly suited for grownups
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
Events
Events
WWJ Listener Bonus – Michigan Modernism Art & Antiques Show
More From CBS Detroit
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Detroit
It's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro Detroit
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro Detroit
It's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.
Watch & Listen
AM/FM Stations
97.1 The Ticket
WWJ 950
99.5 WYCD
AMP 98.7
104.3 WOMC
Sports Radio 1270
Featured Shows & Multimedia
Play.It
Valenti & Foster
CBS Sports Radio
Radio.com
Advertise On Our Streams