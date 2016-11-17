WWJ Listener Bonus – The Beach Boys

Detroit
CBS 62
26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033
WWJ Newsradio 950
97.1 The Ticket
CBS Sports Radio 1270
$12.6 Million Bequest Is Largest-Ever Gift For MSU Veterinary School
A $12.6 million bequest from an alumnus is the biggest single gift ever for Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.
Police: Michigan Man Hit By Vehicle On Ohio Road Dies
A Michigan man has died after police say he was struck on a central Ohio road by a vehicle that then fled.
Latest Sports
Pistons Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Sixers, 113-96
Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Michigan State Looks To Maintain Momentum At Michigan
Michigan State appears to be getting better at a good time, increasing its chances of playing in a 20th consecutive NCAA Tournament, entering Tuesday night's game at Michigan where animosity might fuel the home team.
Reduce Pain With These Gluten-Free Recipes
Want to start building a healthier you? Start today with these recipes from Dr. Peter Osborne, author of "No Grain, No Pain."
Best Low Carb Dishes In Detroit
If you're looking for low-carbs and lots of flavor when you dine out, check out our picks for the best low-carb dishes in Detroit.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Detroit In Spring 2017
2017 begins another year of touring for musical artists and comedy shows alike. This list contains big names touring through the Detroit region in the Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day Destinations
Looking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous Conditions
Want to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
GM Invests $47 Million Into Michigan, Tennessee Plants
The spending is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing that GM announced in January.
Nissan Recalls Altima Sedans: Door Might Fly Open If Window Rolled Down
You might not want to open a rear window if you're driving a Nissan Altima.
BMW Recalling 230K Vehicles That May Have Takata Air Bags
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
US Auto Sales Lower In January
U.S. auto sales appear to have lagged in January, although the slowdown could be temporary.
WWJ Listener Bonus - The Beach Boys
Click here for your chance to win tickets to see The Beach Boys coming to Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill on July 27th!
WWJ/Triple Crown Watch Ladies Bulova Watch Contest
Click here for your chance to win a a Bulova’s Accutron Swiss Made ladies timepiece from Triple Crown Watch!
Weekend Box Office - Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
Listen February 9th for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Pistons take on the Boston Celtics on February 26th!
WWJ Dave Matthews And Tim Reynolds Ticket Giveaway
Listen Tuesday for your chance to win tickets to see Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds at DTE Energy Music Theatre on June 13th!
Five Must-See Destinations In Paris
Within the 41 square miles of Paris, France there are over 60 main attractions for visitors to discover ranging from Museums, Churches, Monuments and Squares as well as examples of contemporary and traditional architecture. This is far too many sites for the average tourist to attempt to visit during a short stay in the city of lights. Thus a list of the five most famous and must see attractions is in order.
Five Essential Planning Tips For Your European Vacation
Nothing beats traveling abroad. It’s educational, invigorating and just plain fun. With the Pound and Euro inching closer to the value of the U.S. Dollar there has never been a better time to explore new lands. In order to get the very best experience out of your trip it is essential that you put a lot of thought and planning in your preparation. The more pre-planning that you do, the less hassles during your travels. Here are some basic tips to get you started on your next “Trip of a Lifetime!”
Vacation With Your Valentine: America's Most Romantic Retreats
An introduction to five of America's best romantic retreats to celebrate Valentine's Day
5 U.S. Winter Vacations Ideas For Thrill Seekers
Five recommended winter destinations for the thrill seeker in mind
WWJ Listener Bonus – The Beach Boys
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills
