WWJ Newsradio 950 Contest Rules

Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month – December 2017

12/1/17-12/31/17

For the Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month – December 2017, enter between 12:00am on December 1, 2017 and 11:59pm on December 31, 2017 by clicking on the “Contest” tab at WWJ.com, the Michigan Lottery Lucky Office Of The Month – December 2017 contest link, and completing the online entry form. On January 2, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification, receive 120 $2 Unwrap The Cash Michigan Lottery instant tickets, valued at $240 total. Courtesy of The Michigan Lottery. For official rules click HERE.

Detroit Red Wings Mondays

10/9/17 – 3/26/18

For the Detroit Red Wings Mondays contest, you can enter by listening on Mondays, between October 9, 2017 through March 26, 2018 to WWJ Newsradio 950. To enter you must call the phone number announced between 7am (CT) and 8pm (ET) and be the correct numbered caller. Two (2) winners will be selected per day, and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena for the 2017-2018 hockey season. Prize valued at $130 approximately, courtesy of The Detroit Red Wings. For official rules click HERE