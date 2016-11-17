CBS62[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950’s 2017 Winter Survival Radiothon To Benefit THAW

WWJ Winter Survival Radiothon For THAW

Presented by DTE Energy and Kroger

Friday, February 10, 2017, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

thaw2017 970x250 WWJ Newsradio 950s 2017 Winter Survival Radiothon To Benefit THAW

Winter is a cold and frightening time of the year for thousands of Michigan families who are struggling to heat their homes.The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) has been assisting Michigan residents facing an emergency energy crisis for over 30 years and we anticipate the “need” this year to be greater than ever.

Heat and lights during a Michigan winter are a necessity, not a luxury. During the cold months ahead many are faced with unimaginable choices such as heating or eating,  those most vulnerable in these conditions are children, seniors and people with serious medical conditions.

To help those facing such a crisis, WWJ Newsradio 950 and The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) are partnering for the annual Winter Survival Radiothon presented by DTE Energy and Kroger.  Your pledge to THAW will warm a heart and a home. (To learn more about THAW, click here.)

WWJ Newsradio 950 will broadcast LIVE on Friday, February 10, 2017,  5 a.m. – 7 p.m., to help raise much-needed funds for THAW. 

  • Live interviews with families that THAW has helped during previous years will air during the Radiothon, as will on-air check presentations from sponsors, on-site reporting and so much more.
  • The heart of the Winter Survival Radiothon is the on-site donation call center, where volunteers will be taking phone pledges and auction bids.
  • The online Radiothon Auction will be live from Monday, February 8 – Monday, February 15.
  • Online donations are also encouraged. Click here to donate online.

Donation Incentives!

  •  You can join the 360 Club by making a donation of $360 or more. Just for joining, you will receive a special gift!
  • Listen throughout the day for your chance to win great incentive items just by making a donation.

Plus, Stop by any One Detroit Credit Union location and make your donation between January 22 – February 4.  All donations received at One Detroit Credit Union locations will be presented during the radiothon.   Click here for a list of One Detroit Credit Union locations.

Last year’s Winter Survival Radiothon raised over $1 million in energy assistance and we could not have done this without your help. We are encouraging you to donate by hosting or participating  in a variety of activities to help raise money for THAW. These funds will help thousands of Michigan individuals and families stay safe and warm this winter.

Those looking for help from THAW can call 1-800-866-THAW (8429).

Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Need

 The Winter Survival Radiothon presented by DTE Energy and Kroger is sponsored in part by:

● Consumers Energy
● Deloitte LLP
● Detroit Shrine Circus
● DTE Energy
● Family Heating, Cooling & Electrical Inc.
● Faurecia
● Gordon Chevrolet
● ITC Holdings Corp.
● Kroger
● Lou LaRich Chevrolet
● Mastercrat Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
● Michigan Educational Credit Union
● Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters & Millwrights
● One Detroit Credit Union

Interested in WWJ Newsradio 950’s 2016 Winter Survival Radiothon sponsorship opportunities?  Please contact Lana Sioma,  WWJ Local Sales Manager at 248-327-2900 or lana.sioma@cbsradio.com.

