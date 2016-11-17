WWJ’s Leaders & Innovators Series 2016-2017

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Leaders & Innovators Series in partnership with Lawrence Technological University is back! Advance registration is requested. Admission is free.

Leaders & Innovators: Starting A Business/Entrepreneurism, February 16, 2017

You have a great idea and are ready to start your business, now what? Get expert advice from our panel as to the steps you need to take to get your business off the ground and running. Find out what resources are available to help you navigate your path to success. You have the great idea but you don’t need to go it alone. Starting A Business/Entrepreneurism will be hosted by WWJ’s Business Editor Murray Feldman.

Panel to be announced*

Leaders & Innovators: Social Media & The Small Business, March 16, 2017

Social Media is no longer an optional business tool. Businesses must embrace, utilize and interact with social media on a daily basis. What is your business’ social media trategy? Are you losing customers due to a poor social media plan? Learn from companies that are getting it right and reaping the rewards of a favorable digital presence. Social Media & The Small Business will be hosted by WWJ’s Business Editor Murray Feldman.

Panel to include*:

Julie Van Ameyde, President, Simply Social Media LLC.

Leaders & Innovators : Work/Life Balance, April 13, 2017

In an age when going above and beyond, coming in early and working late is considered success, how does an employee achieve a balance between their work life and their personal life. Does an equal balance between work and life even exist ? Many times, the balance for one stage in your career/life is different for the next stage. On the flip side, does your company appreciate and value your personal life? Our experts will break down strategies and provide tips to achieve the best balance for each stage of your career/life. Work/Life Balance will be hosted by WWJ’s Business Editor Murray Feldman

Panel to include*

Robin Ankton, Regional Vice President, Robert Haff International

Jeff Shane, President, Allison & Taylor, Inc.

Please join WWJ Newsradio 950 for our entire Leader & Innovator series:

November 17, 2016 – Building & Maintaining Relationships/Networking

February 16, 2017 – Starting A Business/Entrepreneurism

March 16, 2017 – Social Media & The Small Business

April 13, 2017 – Work/Life Balance



