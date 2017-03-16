WWJ’s Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Showdown Presented by DTE Energy & Corp! Magazine





WWJ’s Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge

Final Showdown

Presented By DTE Energy & Corp! Magazine

Lawrence Technological University ULTC Gallery

Thursday, April 13, 2017

9 -10:30 a.m.

The entries are in and the 10 finalist have been selected… Join WWJ Newsradio 950, DTE Energy and Corp! Magazine for the final showdown of the Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge on Thursday, April 13th at 9 a.m.

Come watch our 10 finalists compete in the WWJ Small Business Rising Grant Challenge on April 13, 2017 at 9 a.m. at Lawrence Technological University ULTC Gallery. There, they will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second ‘elevator pitch’ followed by 3.5 minutes of questions from the official judges. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event to receive $10,000 cash and $20,000 in advertising from WWJ and Corp! Magazine.

Here are the businesses that will be competing the the Small Biz Rising Grant Challenge Final Showdown*:

The representative of each Finalist business will have an opportunity to step on stage and give a ninety second (:90) “elevator pitch” followed by three and a half (3 ½) minutes of questioning from a judging panel made up of three (3) judges (“Judging Panel”).

After the representative of each Finalist business has given his/her pitch and answered the judges’ questions, the Judging Panel will select one (1) Grand Prize winning business based on the following judging criteria: originality, persuasiveness of pitch/statement, talent, and creativity. The Judging Panel’s decision is made solely in its own discretion. The potential Grand Prize winning business will be announced at the conclusion of the Event to win $10,000 cash and $20,000 in advertising from WWJ and Corp Magazine.

Click here for the official contest rules.

The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older, who reside in Michigan and who are small business owners or proprietors in Michigan as of 2/23/2017. Qualifying small businesses must be located within Michigan and must be privately owned and operated for-profit corporations, partnerships, limited partnerships, or sole proprietorships with up to ninety-nine (99) employees with either: (i) $1-$5 million dollars in total net sales OR (ii) in business for at least twenty-four (24) consecutive months.

*Businesses will be added as confirmations are received.