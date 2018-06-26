BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Authorities say three boys ages 11 to 13 are charged with sexually assaulting two younger boys at a southern Michigan garage that police suspect was burned to destroy evidence.

The suspects are being held at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home on juvenile first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. They’re accused of repeatedly assaulting the 6- and 8-year-olds in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports investigators said there may be more victims, possibly even younger.

WOOD-TV reports the younger boys told their mother about the assaults June 12, the day of the fire.

WWMT-TV reports the suspects told officers the fire started accidentally while they were smoking marijuana and dropped a cigarette on a mattress. Police Chief Jim Blocker said investigators think the fire was set intentionally in a cover-up attempt.