METRO DETROIT — All across metro Detroit’s trendy and up-and-coming neighborhoods, millennials are taking root. We know downtown Detroit’s resurgence has drawn in steady crowds recently and suburbs like Ferndale and Royal Oak are buzzing with life. But there’s plenty more neighborhoods across the area where you’ll find the state’s millennial population shaping the community. Thanks to a new report by Niche, we can see exactly where these young folks are settling down.

They ranked 290 metro Detroit neighborhoods on everything from nightlife to diversity. The top 20 list includes several suburbs and a total of seven Detroit neighborhoods.

According to Niche, in the top neighborhood for Millennials, 66% rent while 34% own. Real estate in this neighborhood costs close to half a million dollars. Can you guess where it is?

Here’s the Top 20:

20. Grosse Pointe Park

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B-
  • Nightlife: B+
  • Diversity: B+
  • Population: 11,276

19. Pittsfield Charter Township

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Population: 37,225
  • Housing: A-
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B
  • Nightlife: A-
  • Diversity: A
  • Population: 37,225

18. Rivertown

  • Overall Niche Grade: B+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: C-
  • Housing: B-
  • Good For Families: B
  • Crime & Safety: C-
  • Nightlife: A
  • Diversity: A
  • Population: 1,709

17. Berkley

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B
  • Nightlife: B+
  • Diversity: B
  • Population: 15,239

16. Farmington

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B+
  • Nightlife: B+
  • Diversity: A
  • Population: 10,526

15. Troy

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B
  • Nightlife: A-
  • Diversity: A
  • Population: 82,982

14. Plymouth

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A
  • Crime & Safety: B
  • Nightlife: A-
  • Diversity: B-
  • Population: 8,956

13. Novi

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A+
  • Public Schools: A
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A+
  • Crime & Safety: B+
  • Nightlife: A-
  • Diversity: A
  • Population: 58,233

12. Auburn Hills

  • Overall Niche Grade: A
  • Good for Millennials: A+
  • Public Schools: C-
  • Housing: B
  • Good For Families: B+
  • Crime & Safety: B-
  • Nightlife: A
  • Diversity: A+
  • Population: 22,342

11. Birmingham

  • Overall Niche Grade: A+
  • Good for Millennials: A+
  • Public Schools: A+
  • Housing: A
  • Good For Families: A
  • Crime & Safety: B+
  • Nightlife: A
  • Diversity: B
  • Population: 20,653

10. Midtown

  • Overall Niche Grade: B
  • Good for Millennials: A+
  • Public Schools: C-
  • Housing: D
  • Good For Families: C+
  • Crime & Safety: C-
  • Nightlife: A+
  • Diversity: B+
  • Population: 17,974

Click here for the full list!

