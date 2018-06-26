METRO DETROIT — All across metro Detroit’s trendy and up-and-coming neighborhoods, millennials are taking root. We know downtown Detroit’s resurgence has drawn in steady crowds recently and suburbs like Ferndale and Royal Oak are buzzing with life. But there’s plenty more neighborhoods across the area where you’ll find the state’s millennial population shaping the community. Thanks to a new report by Niche, we can see exactly where these young folks are settling down.

They ranked 290 metro Detroit neighborhoods on everything from nightlife to diversity. The top 20 list includes several suburbs and a total of seven Detroit neighborhoods.

According to Niche, in the top neighborhood for Millennials, 66% rent while 34% own. Real estate in this neighborhood costs close to half a million dollars. Can you guess where it is?

Here’s the Top 20:

20. Grosse Pointe Park

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B-

Nightlife: B+

Diversity: B+

Population: 11,276

19. Pittsfield Charter Township

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A+

Population: 37,225

Housing: A-

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B

Nightlife: A-

Diversity: A

18. Rivertown

Overall Niche Grade: B+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: C-

Housing: B-

Good For Families: B

Crime & Safety: C-

Nightlife: A

Diversity: A

Population: 1,709

17. Berkley

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A

Housing: A

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B

Nightlife: B+

Diversity: B

Population: 15,239

16. Farmington

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B+

Nightlife: B+

Diversity: A

Population: 10,526

15. Troy

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B

Nightlife: A-

Diversity: A

Population: 82,982

14. Plymouth

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A

Good For Families: A

Crime & Safety: B

Nightlife: A-

Diversity: B-

Population: 8,956

13. Novi

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A+

Public Schools: A

Housing: A

Good For Families: A+

Crime & Safety: B+

Nightlife: A-

Diversity: A

Population: 58,233

12. Auburn Hills

Overall Niche Grade: A

Good for Millennials: A+

Public Schools: C-

Housing: B

Good For Families: B+

Crime & Safety: B-

Nightlife: A

Diversity: A+

Population: 22,342

11. Birmingham

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Good for Millennials: A+

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A

Good For Families: A

Crime & Safety: B+

Nightlife: A

Diversity: B

Population: 20,653

10. Midtown

Overall Niche Grade: B

Good for Millennials: A+

Public Schools: C-

Housing: D

Good For Families: C+

Crime & Safety: C-

Nightlife: A+

Diversity: B+

Population: 17,974

