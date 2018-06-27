Filed Under:2019, John Engler, Michigan State University, president

LANSING (AP) — The tumultuous era of Michigan State University interim president John Engler is expected to end by June 2019.

gettyimages 85260976 Michigan State: New President Will Be Chosen By 2019

Former Michigan Governor John Engler (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The university’s governing board announced the timeline Wednesday for selecting Engler’s replacement. He was tapped to lead the university in February amid a crisis surrounding former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, who also worked for USA Gymnastics, is now imprisoned for sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women while employed at Michigan State.

Trustees Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster will lead the search process, with outgoing University of Virginia president Teresa Sullivan serving as an adviser. A search committee will form in August.

Sexual assault victims of Nassar have protested Engler’s leadership and want him to resign. Two trustees backed a motion to oust Engler, but it failed.

