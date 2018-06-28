DETROIT (AP) — A development team has closed on the purchase of 128 parcels in northwest Detroit as part of a massive reinvestment in one of the city’s neighborhoods.

Fitz Forward says the parcels in the Fitzgerald neighborhood are part of a development plan that includes repairing and remodeling 100 vacant historic homes, installing green infrastructure and demolishing homes that can’t be saved.

It says 119 properties were bought from the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Fitz Forward is led by Detroit-based developers Century Partners and The Platform. They also plan to work with people in the neighborhood and provide training and building opportunities for Detroit-based contractors to rehabilitate homes.

Work on the first houses is expected to start this summer. It is part of the city’s Fitzgerald Neighborhood Revitalization Project.

