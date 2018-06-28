FRANKLIN (AP) — A supporter of President Donald Trump who is running for Congress in suburban Detroit says a private club has stopped her from holding a fundraiser because of her political views.

Lena Epstein, a Republican, says the event at Franklin Hills Country Club was planned for Wednesday and booked more than a month ago. She says it was canceled by the club’s governing board, despite being compliant with club rules.

General manager Scott Cummings didn’t return messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Epstein says her family has been longtime club members. She says she’s being treated differently, noting that a Democrat who is running for the same congressional seat had a fundraising event at Franklin Hills.

Epstein says she “couldn’t be more proud” of Trump.

