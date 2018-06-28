MICHIGAN — Michigan ranks 9th in the country for deadliest roads, according to a new report.

The financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St. looked at 2016 motor vehicle crash death rates in every state to see which had the most dangerous roads.

Michigan fell between Colorado and Wisconsin in the rankings overall and in 2016 had the 9th deadliest year for roadway fatalities.

Here’s the breakdown for Michigan:

Road deaths per 100,000: 10.7

2016 roadway deaths: 1.064 (9th most)

Seat belt use: 95% percent

Deadliest holiday in 2016: Independence Day (13 fatal crashes)

Fatal crashes on rural roads: 40%

The study found that the states with the highest crash death rates were concentrated in the South. On the flip side, the safest states were in the Northeast and Midwest.

And if you’re thinking of taking a road trip to Mississippi, you may want to reconsider.

The Magnolia State was by far the worst for fatal car crashes with a rate of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 people, the study found.

Here are the five states with the most dangerous roads and their corresponding death rate.

Mississippi (23.1) Alabama (21.3) South Carolina (20.5) New Mexico (19.3) Wyoming (19.1)

