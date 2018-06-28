(CBS Detroit) – The City of Detroit takes center stage on “Michigan Matters” as the powerhouse panel of entrepreneur Dr. William F. Pickard, Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels, and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host to talk about the Motor City.

Pickard, chairman of Global Automotive Alliance, talked about succeeding in business and helping other minorities and his giving back through philanthropy. He started as an owner of a McDonald’s franchise in Detroit and has a far flung portfolio of companies today which he owns.

He just celebrated his 47 years in Detroit with a “Thank You Detroit” weekend he staged of events which also included an announcement that he is giving millions to several colleges and cultural institutions.

Michaels, who staged the Ford International Fireworks held on Monday, discussed the amount of time and resources that goes into the show. It lite up the sky between Detroit and Windsor with over a million people on hand to watch the epic annual event.

Patterson and Pickard also discussed Republican Party politics and previous statewide leadership of the GOP. Pickard ran for statewide GOP leadership and Patterson is one of the longest serving Republicans in the state.

The panel also talked about Ford’s taking over the Train Station in Detroit and long term impact.

